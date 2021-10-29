Dark Forest Capital Management LP Takes $197,000 Position in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 10,044.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 274.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.07.

Shares of NASDAQ CLNE opened at $9.14 on Friday. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.39 and a 52 week high of $19.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.77 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 41.02% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Clean Energy Fuels Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations; manufacture CNG and LNG equipment and technologies; and deliver more CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

