Dark Forest Capital Management LP Takes $208,000 Position in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HTA. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Trust of America in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Trust of America in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 144.0% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Healthcare Trust of America in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HTA shares. Truist Securities lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.45.

NYSE:HTA opened at $33.55 on Friday. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.39 and a 52 week high of $33.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 90.68 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.02.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 10.84%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. This is a positive change from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.02%.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

