Dark Forest Capital Management LP Takes Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,663 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Corning by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,581 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Corning during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,370,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its position in shares of Corning by 226.0% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 25,546 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 17,710 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Corning by 1.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,003,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $122,859,000 after purchasing an additional 37,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Corning by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 443,244 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $18,129,000 after purchasing an additional 33,021 shares during the period. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corning alerts:

In other Corning news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 7,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total value of $306,628.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,466 shares in the company, valued at $306,628.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 37,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $1,535,638.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,554,604.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,724 shares of company stock worth $3,607,219 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLW opened at $35.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.32. The company has a market cap of $30.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $31.28 and a twelve month high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). Corning had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Corning’s payout ratio is 69.06%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GLW. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Corning from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down from $44.00) on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Corning from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.92.

Corning Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.