Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Shares Bought by Echo Street Capital Management LLC

Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 0.3% in the second quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 59,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the second quarter valued at $560,000. Jefferies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 92.4% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 77,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,214,000 after purchasing an additional 37,103 shares during the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 46.4% during the second quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 233,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,748,000 after purchasing an additional 73,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 50.7% during the second quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 36,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 12,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP John F. Sterling sold 10,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $765,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 275,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,094,036.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $5,326,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,669,497.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DAR shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $89.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

DAR stock opened at $84.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.95 and a 200-day moving average of $71.13. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.73 and a 12-month high of $84.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.35. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

