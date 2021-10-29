Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) Insider Michael Glenn Fass Sells 17,500 Shares

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) insider Michael Glenn Fass sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $417,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Glenn Fass also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 27th, Michael Glenn Fass sold 17,500 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total transaction of $424,725.00.

On Thursday, August 26th, Michael Glenn Fass sold 17,500 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $451,675.00.

Shares of NYSE:MSP opened at $23.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion and a PE ratio of 84.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.65 and its 200-day moving average is $25.56. Datto Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $21.98 and a 52 week high of $33.46.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The investment management company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. Datto had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $151.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.10 million. Research analysts anticipate that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSP. Greenvale Capital LLP bought a new position in Datto during the first quarter worth $49,480,000. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Datto during the first quarter worth $32,867,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Datto during the first quarter worth $14,997,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Datto by 43.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,948,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,635,000 after purchasing an additional 590,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Datto in the second quarter valued at $15,563,000. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MSP shares. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Datto in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Datto in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Datto from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Datto from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Datto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

