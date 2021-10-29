DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 7.47%. DaVita’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. DaVita updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.800-$9.150 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $8.80-$9.15 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:DVA traded down $10.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.24. 2,080,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,301. DaVita has a 12 month low of $85.00 and a 12 month high of $136.48. The firm has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 365 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total value of $48,577.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,560,518.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.66, for a total transaction of $104,801.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,410.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,915 shares of company stock valued at $5,113,533. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on DaVita from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist decreased their price objective on DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen started coverage on DaVita in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.38.

About DaVita

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

