DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $113.00 to $111.00. The stock had previously closed at $114.10, but opened at $105.05. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. DaVita shares last traded at $105.51, with a volume of 30,383 shares changing hands.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on DaVita from $207.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $146.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.38.

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.66, for a total transaction of $104,801.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,410.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total value of $48,577.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,560,518.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,915 shares of company stock worth $5,113,533. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,294,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DaVita in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,255,000. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in DaVita by 8.7% during the second quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 47,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,741,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in DaVita by 7.0% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 16,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in DaVita by 17.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 776,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,883,000 after buying an additional 116,008 shares in the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.96 and its 200 day moving average is $121.26.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 61.00%. DaVita’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Research analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About DaVita (NYSE:DVA)

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

