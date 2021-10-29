Dawn Protocol 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $28.08 Million (DAWN)

Dawn Protocol (CURRENCY:DAWN) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 29th. One Dawn Protocol coin can currently be bought for $3.38 or 0.00005548 BTC on popular exchanges. Dawn Protocol has a market cap of $242.61 million and $28.08 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dawn Protocol has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.79 or 0.00050504 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003235 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.24 or 0.00233326 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004828 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.37 or 0.00099037 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00011450 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Dawn Protocol

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) is a coin. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 coins and its circulating supply is 71,730,914 coins. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DawnProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dawn Protocol’s official website is dawn.org . Dawn Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@dawnprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming. “

