De La Rue (LON:DLAR) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $180.49

De La Rue plc (LON:DLAR) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 180.49 ($2.36) and traded as low as GBX 163 ($2.13). De La Rue shares last traded at GBX 165.20 ($2.16), with a volume of 306,957 shares.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 180.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 180.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £326.28 million and a P/E ratio of 48.12.

De La Rue Company Profile (LON:DLAR)

De La Rue plc designs, manufactures, and delivers banknotes in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, Rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Currency, Authentication, and Identity Solutions. The Currency segment offers printed banknotes, polymer substrates, and banknote security components.

