Decentralized Machine Learning (DML) Achieves Market Cap of $526,298.77

Decentralized Machine Learning (CURRENCY:DML) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 29th. One Decentralized Machine Learning coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Decentralized Machine Learning has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar. Decentralized Machine Learning has a market cap of $526,298.77 and $2,840.00 worth of Decentralized Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.12 or 0.00049984 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003224 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $149.65 or 0.00240377 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004762 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.32 or 0.00098499 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00011163 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Decentralized Machine Learning Coin Profile

DML is a coin. Decentralized Machine Learning’s total supply is 272,937,007 coins. Decentralized Machine Learning’s official Twitter account is @DecentralizedML and its Facebook page is accessible here . Decentralized Machine Learning’s official message board is medium.com/@decentralizedml . Decentralized Machine Learning’s official website is decentralizedml.com . The Reddit community for Decentralized Machine Learning is /r/decentralizedML and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DML protocol is a scalable decentralized infrastructure designed to expand the reach to untapped private data and unleash their potential to facilitate machine learning development while providing economic incentives and protecting data privacy. On the DML protocol, the algorithms are run directly on individual devices by utilizing their idle processing power. The DML token is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the data owners for contributing with their private data and idle processing power. “

Buying and Selling Decentralized Machine Learning

