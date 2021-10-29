Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 11,101 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 365,548 shares.The stock last traded at $389.10 and had previously closed at $380.35.

DECK has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $444.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $445.00.

The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $403.54 and a 200 day moving average of $374.00.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $721.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.79 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 31.19%. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $845,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.73, for a total value of $180,365.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,303 shares of company stock valued at $4,677,853. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 396 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.6% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,867 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.1% during the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 1,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4.0% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 887 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 5.9% during the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 644 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

