Deutsche Bank AG Buys 46,430 Shares of TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 266,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,430 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in TherapeuticsMD were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 17.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 147,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 21,877 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 89,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 20,795 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TherapeuticsMD in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in TherapeuticsMD in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in TherapeuticsMD in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Cowen reduced their price objective on TherapeuticsMD from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

In related news, Director Paul Bisaro acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.79 per share, with a total value of $39,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 196,864 shares in the company, valued at $155,522.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Cooper C. Collins purchased 900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.72 per share, for a total transaction of $648,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 961,000 shares of company stock worth $697,070. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

TherapeuticsMD stock opened at $0.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.02. The company has a market cap of $323.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.89. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $2.75.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $23.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.63 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of products for women. The firm’s technology, SYMBODA, develops advanced hormone therapy pharmaceutical products to enable delivery of bio-identical hormones through a variety of dosage forms and administration routes.

