Deutsche Bank AG Has $282,000 Stock Position in The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its holdings in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) by 48.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,211 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in The Duckhorn Portfolio were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio by 36.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Duckhorn Portfolio by 7.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.81% of the company’s stock.

NAPA stock opened at $19.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a one year low of $16.16 and a one year high of $25.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion and a PE ratio of 41.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.75.

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. On average, research analysts expect that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 11,497,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $225,686,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sean B.A. Sullivan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $99,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,590,381 shares of company stock valued at $227,783,487.

Several analysts have commented on NAPA shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Duckhorn Portfolio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.10.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

