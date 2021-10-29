Deutsche Bank AG Has $287,000 Stock Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 47.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,980 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 3,603 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 66,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 663 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

BUD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.40.

BUD opened at $62.53 on Friday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $51.45 and a twelve month high of $79.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.55 and a 200-day moving average of $66.79. The stock has a market cap of $123.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.54.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $14.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.86%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

