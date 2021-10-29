Deutsche Bank AG Has $300,000 Stock Holdings in Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,040 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 5,945 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.05% of Höegh LNG Partners worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 10.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,878 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $311,000. 17.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Höegh LNG Partners alerts:

HMLP opened at $4.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $163.21 million, a PE ratio of 3.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.74. Höegh LNG Partners LP has a twelve month low of $4.17 and a twelve month high of $18.17.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $34.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.23 million. Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 45.58%. Equities analysts forecast that Höegh LNG Partners LP will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Höegh LNG Partners’s payout ratio is 2.30%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HMLP. Barclays cut shares of Höegh LNG Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley cut shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Höegh LNG Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

About Höegh LNG Partners

Höegh LNG Partners LP engages in undertaking of floating storage and re-gasification units (FSRUs). It operates through the Majority Held FSRUs, and Joint Venture FSRUs segments. The Majority Held FSRUs segment includes the direct financing lease related to the PGN FSRU Lampung and the operating leases related to the Hoegh Gallant and the Hoegh Grace.

Featured Article: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP).

Receive News & Ratings for Höegh LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Höegh LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.