Deutsche Bank AG Has $313,000 Stake in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) by 21.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,318 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.06% of MasterCraft Boat worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCFT. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 2,135.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 30.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the first quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the first quarter valued at about $313,000. 85.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Donald C. Campion sold 4,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $122,847.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald C. Campion sold 2,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total transaction of $54,745.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.20.

Shares of MasterCraft Boat stock opened at $26.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.18. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.13 and a 1-year high of $33.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.73.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $155.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.38 million. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 73.51%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

