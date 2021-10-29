Deutsche Bank AG Purchases New Position in Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH)

Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 24,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,460,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,456,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,744,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $360,000. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AVAH opened at $7.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.40 and a 52 week high of $13.00.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $436.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.43 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David Afshar bought 5,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.97 per share, for a total transaction of $50,547.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,451.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

AVAH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.98.

About Aveanna Healthcare

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

