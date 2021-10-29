Deutsche Bank AG Purchases New Position in Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH)

Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 24,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,460,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,456,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,744,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $360,000. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ:AVAH opened at $7.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.40 and a 52 week high of $13.00.
In related news, CFO David Afshar bought 5,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.97 per share, for a total transaction of $50,547.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,451.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
AVAH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.98.
About Aveanna Healthcare
Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.
Recommended Story: What is a put option?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH).
Receive News & Ratings for Aveanna Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aveanna Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.