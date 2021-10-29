Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) a €42.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FRE. Barclays set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.40 ($61.65) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €48.60 ($57.17).

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA stock opened at €40.11 ($47.19) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €42.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is €43.15. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a 1-year high of €80.00 ($94.12).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

