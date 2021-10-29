Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Price Target to $145.00

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WCN. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Waste Connections from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on Waste Connections from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.25.

WCN opened at $132.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.58 billion, a PE ratio of 55.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.31. Waste Connections has a fifty-two week low of $97.02 and a fifty-two week high of $135.69.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 10.95%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WCN. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the first quarter worth $482,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 27.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,561,000 after acquiring an additional 13,197 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the first quarter worth $139,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 12.2% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections during the first quarter valued at about $432,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services.

