Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “€11.00” Price Target for Iberdrola (BME:IBE)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on Iberdrola (BME:IBE) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on IBE. Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on Iberdrola in a research note on Monday, September 20th. UBS Group set a €12.10 ($14.24) target price on Iberdrola in a research note on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price target on Iberdrola in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €9.50 ($11.18) target price on Iberdrola in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €11.76 ($13.84).

Iberdrola has a 12-month low of €5.87 ($6.91) and a 12-month high of €7.30 ($8.59).

