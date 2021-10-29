DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) PT Raised to $625.00

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its target price hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $520.00 to $625.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.59% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $468.00 to $546.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of DexCom from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $526.47.

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $570.32 on Friday. DexCom has a 12 month low of $305.63 and a 12 month high of $579.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.63, a P/E/G ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $535.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $453.53.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.27. DexCom had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DexCom will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In other DexCom news, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 6,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.34, for a total value of $3,866,031.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chad Patterson sold 141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.54, for a total transaction of $76,921.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,091 shares of company stock valued at $19,739,058. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,377,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,341 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,416,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,681 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830,424 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $781,591,000 after acquiring an additional 542,070 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,206,782 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $515,296,000 after acquiring an additional 20,119 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps.

