Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Diageo plc (LON:DGE) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,722 ($48.63).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,580 ($46.77) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,540 ($46.25) to GBX 3,700 ($48.34) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,000 ($52.26) to GBX 4,400 ($57.49) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price objective on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price objective on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

In related news, insider Ivan Menezes sold 26,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,801 ($62.73), for a total transaction of £1,280,138.64 ($1,672,509.33). Also, insider Javier Ferrán bought 230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,602 ($47.06) per share, for a total transaction of £8,284.60 ($10,823.88). In the last three months, insiders bought 25,701 shares of company stock worth $90,610,366.

Shares of LON:DGE traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 3,632 ($47.45). 2,386,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,436,294. Diageo has a 1-year low of GBX 2,474 ($32.32) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,666 ($47.90). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,539.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,437.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.10. The firm has a market cap of £84.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.03.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

