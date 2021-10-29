Dialight (LON:DIA) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $321.54

Dialight plc (LON:DIA) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 321.54 ($4.20) and traded as high as GBX 377.60 ($4.93). Dialight shares last traded at GBX 370 ($4.83), with a volume of 254 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £120.66 million and a P/E ratio of -25.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 358.69 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 321.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.54, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.67.

In other Dialight news, insider Gotthard Haug purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 370 ($4.83) per share, for a total transaction of £9,250 ($12,085.18).

Dialight plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily develops, manufactures, and supplies LED lighting solutions for use in hazardous and industrial applications in North America, EMEA, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Lighting, and Signals & Components. It offers high and low bays, and high outputs; conveyor, flood, street, area, and flood lights; LED linear fixtures, such as low profile/top conduit linear, stainless steel linear, glass reinforced polyester linear, battery backup linear, and end-to-end linear; and wall packs/bulkheads, and related battery backup products.

