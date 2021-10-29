Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $191.45, but opened at $204.00. Diamond Hill Investment Group shares last traded at $210.00, with a volume of 13 shares trading hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $20.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This is a positive change from Diamond Hill Investment Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $80.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 38.97%.

Get Diamond Hill Investment Group alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $180.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $655.70 million, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.02.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a return on equity of 22.64% and a net margin of 36.93%. The firm had revenue of $45.07 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,780 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,319 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 2,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,481 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 63.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc operates as an independent investment management company. The firm engages in the provision of investment management and administration services. It offers equities, fixed income, mutual funds and corporate credits. The company was founded in April 1990 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.