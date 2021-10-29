Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $19.89

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.89 and traded as high as $21.22. Digi International shares last traded at $20.71, with a volume of 82,755 shares.
DGII has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Digi International from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digi International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.06.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 4.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.89. The company has a market cap of $731.00 million, a P/E ratio of 66.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.67.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Digi International by 116,225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 9,298 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Digi International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $331,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digi International by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Digi International by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digi International by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 596,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,995,000 after acquiring an additional 69,193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.
Digi International Company Profile (NASDAQ:DGII)
Digi International, Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services and solutions. It operates through the following segments: IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. The IoT Products & Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise and government customers create and deploy, secure IoT connectivity solutions.
