Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $19.89

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.89 and traded as high as $21.22. Digi International shares last traded at $20.71, with a volume of 82,755 shares.

DGII has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Digi International from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digi International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 4.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.89. The company has a market cap of $731.00 million, a P/E ratio of 66.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.67.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). Digi International had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $79.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Digi International Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Digi International by 116,225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 9,298 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Digi International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $331,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digi International by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Digi International by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digi International by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 596,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,995,000 after acquiring an additional 69,193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Digi International Company Profile (NASDAQ:DGII)

Digi International, Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services and solutions. It operates through the following segments: IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. The IoT Products & Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise and government customers create and deploy, secure IoT connectivity solutions.

