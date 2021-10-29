Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 24,159 Shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,132,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,159 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Tidewater were worth $13,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDW. Condire Management LP purchased a new position in Tidewater in the 1st quarter worth about $12,653,000. Valueworks LLC acquired a new stake in Tidewater during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,016,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Tidewater by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,104,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $89,025,000 after acquiring an additional 269,716 shares during the period. Moerus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tidewater by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,771,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,730,000 after acquiring an additional 91,876 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 160.9% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 63,194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDW opened at $12.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $519.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.34. Tidewater Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.41 and a 1-year high of $15.92.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $89.95 million during the quarter. Tidewater had a negative return on equity of 15.29% and a negative net margin of 37.51%.

Tidewater, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry. It includes towing of, and anchor handling for, mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, work over and production activities; offshore construction and seismic and subsea support; and a variety of specialized services such as pipe and cable laying.

