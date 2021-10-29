Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 76,387 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 117.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,387 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $14,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 132,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,034,000 after purchasing an additional 11,984 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Cloudflare by 104.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 209,314 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in Cloudflare by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Cloudflare by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Cloudflare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $111.97 to $105.52 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.70.

NYSE:NET opened at $184.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.50 billion, a PE ratio of -408.99 and a beta of 0.18. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.54 and a twelve month high of $192.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.17.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $152.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 25.63%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.36, for a total transaction of $3,727,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.17, for a total value of $4,486,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 851,790 shares of company stock valued at $114,355,343 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

