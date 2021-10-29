Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 89.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,261 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,813 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.22% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $13,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNDM. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,818,000 after purchasing an additional 503,482 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter worth $113,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,639 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,852,000 after acquiring an additional 33,008 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 301,320 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,592,000 after acquiring an additional 6,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TNDM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

In other news, SVP James Leal sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total value of $184,436.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $37,392.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,478 shares of company stock worth $14,790,535. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TNDM opened at $133.91 on Friday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.19 and a 1 year high of $136.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 5.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.76 and its 200 day moving average is $102.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,678.74 and a beta of 0.26.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $172.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.36 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The business’s revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Tandem Diabetes Care Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

