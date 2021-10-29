Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $14.16 Million Stock Position in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,551,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,065 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Greenlight Capital Re were worth $14,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Greenlight Capital Re during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Greenlight Capital Re during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Greenlight Capital Re during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Greenlight Capital Re by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its stake in Greenlight Capital Re by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 20,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GLRE opened at $7.57 on Friday. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.55 and a twelve month high of $9.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.64. The company has a market cap of $255.99 million, a P/E ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.34.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $136.52 million during the quarter. Greenlight Capital Re had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 8.87%.

Separately, TheStreet cut Greenlight Capital Re from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

About Greenlight Capital Re

Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. operates as a specialist property and casualty reinsurance company. It specializes in underwriting traditional property and casualty reinsurance, risk innovation, and strategic partnerships. The company was founded on July 13, 2004 and is headquartered in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.

