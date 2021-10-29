Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Holdings in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 755,694 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,196 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.41% of Beazer Homes USA worth $14,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BZH. UBS Group AG raised its position in Beazer Homes USA by 158.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,365 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 30,247 shares during the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC raised its position in Beazer Homes USA by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 68,924 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Beazer Homes USA by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Beazer Homes USA by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 60,976 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 7,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Beazer Homes USA by 141.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 359,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,512,000 after purchasing an additional 210,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

BZH stock opened at $17.96 on Friday. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.07 and a twelve month high of $26.12. The company has a current ratio of 11.76, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $562.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.93.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.32. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $570.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.60 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on BZH shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beazer Homes USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

