Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stock Position in Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 292,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.08% of Strattec Security worth $12,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STRT. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its holdings in Strattec Security by 17.1% in the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 145,173 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,454,000 after purchasing an additional 21,224 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Strattec Security by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,751 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 10,808 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Strattec Security during the 1st quarter valued at $352,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Strattec Security during the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Strattec Security by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,506 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,699,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Strattec Security from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ STRT opened at $34.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $135.73 million, a P/E ratio of 5.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.57. Strattec Security Co. has a 52-week low of $26.83 and a 52-week high of $67.28.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.67). Strattec Security had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.80%. As a group, analysts forecast that Strattec Security Co. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Patrick J. Hansen sold 1,203 shares of Strattec Security stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $48,721.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,903.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harold M. Stratton II sold 1,849 shares of Strattec Security stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total transaction of $79,377.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $339,119. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Strattec Security Company Profile

STRATTEC Security Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of automotive access control products. Its products include mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys; steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings; latches; power sliding side doors; power lift gates; power deck lids; and door handles.

