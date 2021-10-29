Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 2,959 Shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 370,446 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,959 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 6.47% of P.A.M. Transportation Services worth $19,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PTSI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,390,000 after purchasing an additional 6,792 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 159.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,942 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.36% of the company’s stock.

PTSI stock opened at $63.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $723.19 million, a PE ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.57. P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.25 and a 1-year high of $63.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.99.

In other P.A.M. Transportation Services news, Director W Scott Davis bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.93 per share, with a total value of $125,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,103.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, TheStreet raised P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th.

About P.A.M. Transportation Services

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of truckload and logistics services. It offers dedicated, dry van, expedited, international, and logistics solutions. Its freight consists of automotive parts, expedited goods, consumer goods and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units and general retail store merchandise.

