Diversey (DSEY) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 5th. Analysts expect Diversey to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $650.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.14 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Diversey to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DSEY opened at $17.41 on Friday. Diversey has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $18.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diversey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Diversey in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Diversey in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

About Diversey

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

