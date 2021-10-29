DMM: Governance (DMG) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $5.40 Million

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. In the last seven days, DMM: Governance has traded 15.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DMM: Governance coin can now be bought for about $0.0601 or 0.00000096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DMM: Governance has a market cap of $3.01 million and $5.40 million worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.29 or 0.00050070 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003235 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.54 or 0.00248896 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00004768 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.75 or 0.00098805 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00011244 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About DMM: Governance

DMM: Governance (CRYPTO:DMG) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 249,511,173 coins and its circulating supply is 50,171,667 coins. DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @DMMDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DMM: Governance allows users to earn 6.25% on ETH, DAI, and USDC with DeFi Money Market (DMM) all backed by real-world income-generating assets viewable on-chain. “

Buying and Selling DMM: Governance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMM: Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMM: Governance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DMM: Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

