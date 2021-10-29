Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.13.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CWXZF shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$13.50 to C$10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Doman Building Materials Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Get Doman Building Materials Group alerts:

Shares of CWXZF opened at $5.44 on Friday. Doman Building Materials Group has a 1-year low of $4.83 and a 1-year high of $8.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.38.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. engages in the distribution and trade of construction materials. It operates through the Distribution and Forestry segments. The Distribution segment involves the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products. The Forestry segment includes timber ownership and management of private timberlands and forest licenses, harvesting and trucking operations, and value-added services.

Read More: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Doman Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doman Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.