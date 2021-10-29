Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 470,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 54,449 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.06% of Dominion Energy worth $34,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 32,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares in the last quarter. 66.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.60.

NYSE:D opened at $76.34 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.85 and a 12 month high of $86.95. The firm has a market cap of $61.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.93 and its 200-day moving average is $76.39.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 71.19%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

