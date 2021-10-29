Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.88 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) – Analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.88 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.86. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Donnelley Financial Solutions alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock opened at $37.97 on Friday. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $12.52 and a fifty-two week high of $38.64. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.87.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $267.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.20 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 17.63%.

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 31,822 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $1,076,538.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,129,839.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC purchased a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $351,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $585,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $906,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 6.7% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 4.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. 88.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the United States and International segments. The United States segment comprises capital markets, investment markets, and language solutions and other. The International segment focuses on working with international investment market clients on capital market offerings and regulatory compliance related activities within the United States.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.