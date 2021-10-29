DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) COO Sells $4,331,360.00 in Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) COO Christopher D. Payne sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.88, for a total transaction of $4,331,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Christopher D. Payne also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DoorDash alerts:

On Thursday, August 26th, Christopher D. Payne sold 22,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.55, for a total transaction of $4,192,100.00.

DASH stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $194.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,929,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,092,639. The company has a market capitalization of $65.83 billion and a PE ratio of -26.42. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.13 and a 12 month high of $256.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $201.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.56.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. On average, analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on DASH. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.65.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the third quarter worth $48,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the second quarter worth $63,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the second quarter worth $64,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in DoorDash by 147.1% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in DoorDash by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.