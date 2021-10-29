Dragonchain Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $464,081.00 (DRGN)

Dragonchain (CURRENCY:DRGN) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 29th. Dragonchain has a market capitalization of $51.51 million and approximately $464,081.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dragonchain has traded 7% lower against the US dollar. One Dragonchain coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000227 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00050463 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003238 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.40 or 0.00232528 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00004882 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.72 or 0.00099154 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00011570 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Dragonchain Coin Profile

DRGN is a coin. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 coins and its circulating supply is 370,374,090 coins. Dragonchain’s official website is dragonchain.com . The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dragonchain was originally developed at Disney’s Seattle office in 2015 and 2016 as the Disney Private Blockchain Platform. Over 20 use cases and applications were explored and documented 1 publicly via the W3C Blockchain Community Group . The platform was later released as open 2 source software under the Apache 2 license in October of 2016. Dragonchain simplifies the integration of real business applications onto a blockchain and provides features such as easy integration, protection of business data and operations, currency agnosticism, and multi-currency support. The Dragonchain Foundation, a Non-Profit Corporation was created in January of 2017 to maintain ownership and responsibility of the open source code. The Dragonchain team is now in the process of launching a commercial entity to build a serverless architecture blockchain platform, and an incubator. The combination of serverless and blockchain technologies is unique and tremendously valuable. The timing of the Dragonchain platform launch is highly strategic to benefit from explosive growth of cloud computing over the last few years and the emerging wave of Blockchain solutions entering proof of concept stage across enterprises. “

Dragonchain Coin Trading

