Drax Group’s (DRXGF) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DRXGF. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Drax Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Drax Group in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Drax Group in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Drax Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of DRXGF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223. Drax Group has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $7.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.24.

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and, Pellet Production. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the electricity grid.

