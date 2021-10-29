Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Coverage Initiated at TD Securities

TD Securities began coverage on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DREUF. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC upped their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.97.

DREUF opened at $13.61 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.20 and a 200 day moving average of $12.33. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $9.15 and a 52-week high of $13.83.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It provides investors the opportunity to invest in a Canadian focused, industrial real estate investment trust. The firm owns and manages a portfolio of light industrial properties located in primary and secondary markets across Canada.

