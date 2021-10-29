Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Receives $17.96 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.96.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DREUF. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.25 to C$17.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

DREUF stock opened at $13.61 on Tuesday. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $9.15 and a 52-week high of $13.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.33.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It provides investors the opportunity to invest in a Canadian focused, industrial real estate investment trust. The firm owns and manages a portfolio of light industrial properties located in primary and secondary markets across Canada.

