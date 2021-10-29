Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Earnings Miss

Shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $22.24 and last traded at $22.43, with a volume of 2644 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.54.

The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.18 million. Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 14.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on DRQ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dril-Quip from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.23 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.31.

In other Dril-Quip news, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total transaction of $129,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Dril-Quip by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 39,211 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 303,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,084,000 after acquiring an additional 41,278 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Dril-Quip in the second quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Dril-Quip by 14.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,095,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,051,000 after purchasing an additional 134,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Dril-Quip by 2.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter.

The stock has a market cap of $808.54 million, a P/E ratio of -15.64 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.69.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

