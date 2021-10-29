Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Driven Brands Holdings Inc. is an automotive services company principally in North America. It provides consumer and commercial automotive needs, including paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance and car wash. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, NC. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DRVN. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Driven Brands in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Driven Brands from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Driven Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Driven Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRVN opened at $30.54 on Monday. Driven Brands has a twelve month low of $22.26 and a twelve month high of $35.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion and a PE ratio of 74.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.30 and a 200-day moving average of $28.96.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $371.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.48 million. The business’s revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Driven Brands will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Driven Equity Llc sold 8,130,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $239,850,045.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Neal K. Aronson sold 881,393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $26,001,093.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,296,115 shares of company stock valued at $628,235,393. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Driven Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $2,225,000. Beck Bode LLC bought a new position in Driven Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $3,421,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Driven Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $650,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in Driven Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $662,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Driven Brands by 1,277.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 82,689 shares in the last quarter. 22.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

