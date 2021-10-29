DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.70-5.97 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.93. DTE Energy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.700-$5.980 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group upgraded DTE Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the company from $144.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded DTE Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DTE Energy from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded DTE Energy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $129.20.

Shares of NYSE DTE traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.35. 762,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,095,075. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $96.40 and a 1-year high of $122.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.94.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.11). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 9.77%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 45.90%.

In related news, COO Trevor F. Lauer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.41, for a total transaction of $1,806,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,205,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 18,628 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,232.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

