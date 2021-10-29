Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Stock Price Up 7.6% After Analyst Upgrade

Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS)’s stock price traded up 7.6% on Thursday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $80.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Dutch Bros traded as high as $74.00 and last traded at $73.01. 33,592 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,451,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.87.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BROS. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Becker Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the third quarter worth $19,884,000. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in Dutch Bros during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,798,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Dutch Bros in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,522,000. Triton Wealth Management PLLC bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the third quarter worth approximately $842,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.

