Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.160-$0.160 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $233 million-$235 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $233.23 million.Dynatrace also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.630-$0.650 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:DT traded up $0.88 on Friday, hitting $75.00. 2,140,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,749,306. Dynatrace has a 52 week low of $33.83 and a 52 week high of $80.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.26. The company has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of 289.24, a PEG ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $226.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Dynatrace’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DT. Truist raised their target price on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Summit Insights lifted their price objective on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.41.

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $3,907,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 37,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total value of $2,308,001.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,157,092.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,498 shares of company stock worth $10,399,602 in the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dynatrace stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 289,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134,032 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.10% of Dynatrace worth $16,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

