EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $195.10

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $195.10 and last traded at $194.83, with a volume of 2990 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $194.08.

Several brokerages recently commented on EGP. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $163.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EastGroup Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.90.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 68.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $174.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.72). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 30.48% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $104.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.91%.

In related news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.38, for a total transaction of $333,222.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,579 shares in the company, valued at $15,710,365.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in EastGroup Properties by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,898,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $970,051,000 after acquiring an additional 101,733 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in EastGroup Properties by 4.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,710,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,311,000 after acquiring an additional 123,763 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in EastGroup Properties by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,000,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,576,000 after acquiring an additional 14,016 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in EastGroup Properties by 2.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,090,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,297,000 after acquiring an additional 21,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in EastGroup Properties by 3.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 977,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,076,000 after acquiring an additional 33,596 shares in the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

