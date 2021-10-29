easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given New GBX 720 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

easyJet (LON:EZJ) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 750 ($9.80) to GBX 720 ($9.41) in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

EZJ has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank raised easyJet to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 720 ($9.41) to GBX 800 ($10.45) in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays upped their target price on easyJet from GBX 685 ($8.95) to GBX 705 ($9.21) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 927 ($12.11) target price on easyJet in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 800 ($10.45) target price on easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 802.83 ($10.49).

Shares of LON EZJ opened at GBX 624 ($8.15) on Thursday. easyJet has a 12 month low of GBX 459.04 ($6.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31). The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 723.05 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,561.61.

In related news, insider Stephen Hester bought 73,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 690 ($9.01) per share, with a total value of £503,700 ($658,087.27). Over the last three months, insiders bought 73,041 shares of company stock worth $50,399,746.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

