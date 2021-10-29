easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 423,200 shares, a drop of 77.4% from the September 30th total of 1,872,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 705.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EJTTF remained flat at $$8.07 during mid-day trading on Friday. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average of $11.94. easyJet has a 1-year low of $6.69 and a 1-year high of $14.60.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of easyJet to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, easyJet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.67.

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

