easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Posted by on Oct 29th, 2021

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 423,200 shares, a drop of 77.4% from the September 30th total of 1,872,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 705.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EJTTF remained flat at $$8.07 during mid-day trading on Friday. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average of $11.94. easyJet has a 1-year low of $6.69 and a 1-year high of $14.60.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of easyJet to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, easyJet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.67.

About easyJet

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.